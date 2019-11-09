Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what will be the next TV blockbuster? Jordan Carlos.
JORDAN CARLOS: Well, Republicans might not unmask the whistleblower. But they will at least prevail in unmasking the masked singer. It's Coolio. It was always Coolio, guys.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Faith Salie.
FAITH SALIE: An hour-long special in which Gayle King interviews Keanu Reeves on what it's like to be a male movie star dating a woman who's only nine years younger than he is.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Adam Felber.
ADAM FELBER: In keeping with their recent spate of live musicals, NBC will present Impeachment the Musical, including the hit show tunes How Do You Solve a Problem like Subpoena?
(LAUGHTER)
FELBER: And If I Were a Witch Hunt.
(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Jordan Carlos, Faith Salie and Adam Felber.
(CHEERING)
SAGAL: Thanks to you all for listening.
(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.