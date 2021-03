NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Congratulations to the Hoiho penguins. They won New Zealand's bird of the year poll. Also called the yellow-eyed penguin, they're known to be anti-social. They don't like to nest around other penguins. But when they do socialize, they do so by screaming.

(SOUNDBITE OF HOIHOS SCREAMING)

Savor the victory, Hoihos, and keep on yelling.