'First Draft Of History Is Not Being Written': Newspaper Industry To Face Series Of Mergers

Published November 21, 2019 at 12:33 PM CST
A stack of newspapers in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A series of mergers and acquisitions in the newspaper industry this week led some analysts to call it a “turning point” — and not one for the better.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure, about why the consolidation of the news industry is dangerous for civil society.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

