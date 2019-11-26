© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Intruder Didn't Stand A Chance Against Female Bodybuilder

Published November 26, 2019 at 6:12 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The intruder who broke into Willie Murphy's house had another thing coming. She's 82 but also an award-winning weightlifter.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

WILLIE MURPHY: I'm alone, and I'm old. But guess what - I'm tough. And you want to know what happened? He picked the wrong house to break into.

INSKEEP: She told WHAM in Rochester she beat him with a table, a broom and shampoo, and he may have been glad when the ambulance arrived. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.