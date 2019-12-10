© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
2 Aquariums In Japan Keep Track Of Penguins' Romantic Drama

Published December 10, 2019 at 5:55 AM CST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Tera the Penguin has broken at least six hearts this year. And perhaps Orr (ph), her current partner, is next. That's according to Kyoto Aquarium's 2020 Penguin Relationship Chart. Kyoto, along with the Sumida Aquarium in Japan, have been keeping track of the penguins' romantic drama. The charts have pictures of the penguins connected by lines. Red represents couples. Blue indicates broken relationships. And purple - yeah, that means it's complicated. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.