Michigan Woman Win $5 Million Lottery Prize

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Social media delivers all sorts of news. Sometimes that news just makes you mad, but a Michigan woman was made happy. She scrolled through her feed a day after a lottery drawing and an article came up saying the winning ticket came from the shop where she bought a ticket. So she checked the numbers. The $5 million was hers. She chooses to remain anonymous but maybe will announce later with a tweet and a post. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.