Tesla Owner Implants Chip In Hand To Unlock Car

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Ben Workman of Utah is never going to lose his keys again. He implanted a chip inside his hand that allows him to unlock his Tesla with just a wave. This procedure is still pretty rare. A piercing studio refused to help Workman do the implant - so did a doctor and a veterinarian. Eventually, he enlisted a family member. Someday he hopes to add a credit card chip. And just for fun, he's already implanted a magnet in his left hand for magic tricks. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.