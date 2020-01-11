PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now onto our final game, Lightning Fill in the Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as they can. Each correct answer now worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

SAGAL: Luke and Adam each have two. Roxanne has four.

SAGAL: All right. We have flipped a coin. And Luke has elected to go first. So here we go. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. On Tuesday, Mitch McConnell announced he had the votes to begin blank without an agreement on witnesses or documents.

LUKE BURBANK: Impeachment.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Rough estimates predict that almost a billion animals have died in the wildfires raging across blank.

BURBANK: Australia.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, an appeals court put a hold on a ruling that had blocked the White House from diverting money to fund the blank.

BURBANK: Border wall.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Following their strongest earthquake in over 100 years, blank declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.

BURBANK: Puerto Rico.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: An entrepreneur in Las Vegas was forced to shut down their business after officials discovered they were running a (ph) illegal blank out of their home.

BURBANK: Tank building facility.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No, they were running an unlicensed gas station out of their home.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: On Thursday, it was announced that the U.S. blank rate had dropped by the largest amount on record.

BURBANK: Unemployment?

SAGAL: No. Cancer.

BURBANK: Oh.

SAGAL: "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" and "1917" were the big winners at this year's blank awards.

BURBANK: Golden Globes.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the Ohio State Medical Board revealed...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...It received 28 petitions asking to make blank a qualifying condition for medical marijuana.

BURBANK: Being mildly hungry.

SAGAL: No. Being a fan of the Cleveland Browns.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: For over two decades, the Cleveland Browns have had the honor of being one of the worst teams in the NFL.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But unfortunately, the Ohio Medical Board says that's still not enough to qualify for medical marijuana. So Browns fans will have to suffer through next season sober. But hey, it could be worse. At least they're not Cleveland Browns players.

(LAUGHTER)

ADAM BURKE: That does sound like a good strain, doesn't it? Have you tried this Cleveland Brown?

SAGAL: Cleveland Brown.

BILL KURTIS: Yeah.

SAGAL: Now that you mentioned it, it sounds terrible.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: Yeah.

SAGAL: Bill, how did Luke do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Five right, 10 more. And Luke, you still got the lead.

SAGAL: All right. All right, Adam, you're up next. Fill in the blank. Following a plane crash, Ukraine has barred flights from passing through Blank's airspace.

BURKE: Iran.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, federal prosecutors recommended jail time for former national security adviser blank.

BURKE: Flynn?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Blank revealed that she has started 2020 cancer free.

BURKE: Notorious R.B.G.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Exactly.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Lottery officials in Mississippi became suspicious when two men tried to cash in a winning ticket with blank.

BURKE: With the winning numbers glued onto an old ticket.

SAGAL: That's exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Prosecutors in LA filed charges against disgraced Hollywood producer blank.

BURKE: Harvey Weinstein's (unintelligible).

SAGAL: That's the name.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, NASA unveiled the completed core of their new rocket, which will be the first to put a woman on the blank.

BURKE: Moon?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the dating app Bumble banned someone claiming to be...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Actress Sharon Stone, who was actually blank.

BURKE: Sharon Stone.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Ms. Stone discovered she was kicked off Bumble when she tried to log in last week. The app kicked her out because users assumed her account was fake. But Ms. Stone took to Twitter to say, hey, I need love, too. Bumble bosses quickly let her back in the hopes that she would find another man to seduce and then perhaps murder.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Adam do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Seven right, 14 points. He's 16 now and taking over the lead.

SAGAL: Congratulations. All right, Adam.

(CHEERING APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: So it's good to give Roxanne a challenge. How many does she need to win?

KURTIS: Six to tie. Seven to win.

SAGAL: Seven to win. Here we go, Roxanne. This is for the game. Fill in the blank. On Monday, former national security adviser blank said he would provide impeachment testimony if he was subpoenaed.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Bolton.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After pleading guilty to misusing campaign funds, GOP Representative blank officially resigned.

ROBERTS: Duncan Hunter.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, former Nissan head Carlos Ghosn defended his decision to flee house arrest in blank.

ROBERTS: In Japan.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After announcing he was dropping out of the race, Julian Castro endorsed blank for president.

ROBERTS: Elizabeth Warren.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In order to help fight climate change, actor Joaquin Phoenix has pledged to blank.

ROBERTS: Something about clothes?

SAGAL: You have to say it, Roxanne. We're holding you (unintelligible).

ROBERTS: Like go naked?

SAGAL: No. He said he would wear the same tuxedo to every awards show this season.

ROBERTS: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Thanks to a reduction in coal consumption, the US saw a 2% drop in blank emissions in 2019.

ROBERTS: In greenhouse gas.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, the Oscars announced they would once again be hosted by blank.

ROBERTS: No one.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a woman in Florida was arrested after she...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Threatened to get blank by quote, "any means necessary."

ROBERTS: I don't know - to get a ticket to "Cats."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No. She threatened to get extra McDonald's dipping sauce by any means necessary.

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: Oh, she got arrested for that?

SAGAL: She got arrested for that.

ROBERTS: Oh.

SAGAL: Because she said, I want some more dipping sauce. And they said, 25 cents, please. That's how much McDonald's charges for extra dipping sauce. And she was like, never.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And she started threatening them and said, I will get that dipping sauce by any means necessary - other than giving them a quarter, apparently.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: That does count as a means. Technically that...

BURKE: (Laughter) Yeah, yeah.

SAGAL: Bill, I think an amazing thing has happened. Did Roxanne do well enough to win?

KURTIS: Not quite.

SAGAL: Oh, my God.

KURTIS: Let me explain. Six right, 12 more points. Sixteen ties Adam.

SAGAL: Oh, my goodness.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

BURBANK: I want you to know, I'm stepping down from my senior...

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: ...Royal position at WAIT WAIT...

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: As the only person who didn't win this game, I will be in Canada if you need me.

BURKE: Yeah. Being part of the royal family is like a game where everybody wins.

