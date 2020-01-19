Sunday Puzzle: 4-Letter Anagrams

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two four-letter words. Anagram each of them to get two new words that rhyme.

Example: Inch, Ring --> Chin, Grin

1. Lure, Polo

2. Opus, Polo

3. Knee, Neal

4. Dais, Dear

5. Busy, Sire

6. Race, Hire

7. Rage, Ripe

8. Dome, Dora

9. Reef, Leaf

10. Luge, Hose

11. Flue, Laud

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Neville Fogarty of Newport News, Va. Think of a familiar three-word phrase that has the following property: The first word is a number. Let x be that number. Then the last x letters of the second word form, in order, a common abbreviation for the third word.

Challenge Answer: Two left feet

Winner: Theodore Kharpertian of Landrum, S.C.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Tyler Lipscomb of Hamden, Conn. Name something everyone has, starting with H. Add an E, and rearrange the letters. You'll name two things that every person must do to stay alive.

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Jan. 23, at 3 p.m. ET.

