A Creative Take On The Mona Lisa Is Up For Sale In Paris

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Later this month, a recreation of the Mona Lisa goes on sale in Paris, a work of art made entirely of Rubik's Cubes. All the little colored squares create a kind of mosaic. It's expected to sell at auction for more than $160,000. A French artist called Invader molded the piece using hundreds of the little puzzles. He says it's part of a movement he created called Rubikcubism. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.