Florida Family On The Way To The Hospital Runs Out Of Gas

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A family of four in Florida was on their way to the hospital with a medical emergency when they ran out of gas. Fortunately, paramedics got there and took the sick family member to the hospital. But the rest of the family was still stranded. So three firefighters who'd showed up to assist pushed the family's car a quarter mile uphill to a gas station and paid to refill the tank and fix the flat tire. Now, that is full service. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.