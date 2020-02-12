N.H. Democratic Primary Solidifies Front-Runners As 2020 Race Moves To More Diverse States

Democratic presidential candidates are reevaluating their campaigns after last night’s New Hampshire primary. Bernie Sanders came out on top with Pete Buttigieg in a close second and Amy Klobuchar surging for a surprising third-place finish.

The race moves on to Nevada and South Carolina later this month, where a more diverse electorate could shake things up.

NPR political reporter Danielle Kurtzleben (@titonka) talks to host Robin Young about the New Hampshire primary and what it means for the 2020 race.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.