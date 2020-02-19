Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich Receives Clemency From White House

President Trump commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. In 2011, Blagojevich was sentenced on corruption charges over his attempt to sell the state’s Senate seat vacated by then-President Barack Obama.

In total, Trump granted clemency to 11 individuals on Tuesday.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Dave McKinney (@davemckinney), state politics reporter for WBEZ.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

