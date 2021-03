The S&P 500 fell another 8% Monday morning, even after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near 0% Sunday. Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), CBS News analyst and host of “Jill On Money,” about how the coronavirus is continuing to wreak havoc on the economy.

