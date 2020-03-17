Pennsylvania Toy Store Gets Creative While Closed To Visitors
Social distancing efforts to help stem the spread of the coronavirus are impacting businesses across the U.S.
In Pennsylvania, the governor has urged all non-essential retail businesses to close. One retail shop in the town of Ardmore that’s closed to customers is getting creative to serve through Facetime.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Carrie Kohs, owner of toy store and gift shop pucciManuli.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
