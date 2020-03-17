© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Pennsylvania Toy Store Gets Creative While Closed To Visitors

Published March 17, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
Social distancing efforts to help stem the spread of the coronavirus are impacting businesses across the U.S. (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Social distancing efforts to help stem the spread of the coronavirus are impacting businesses across the U.S.

In Pennsylvania, the governor has urged all non-essential retail businesses to close. One retail shop in the town of Ardmore that’s closed to customers is getting creative to serve through Facetime.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Carrie Kohs, owner of toy store and gift shop pucciManuli.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

