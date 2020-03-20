© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police In Pembroke Pines, Fla., Finally Apprehend Missing Cow

Published March 20, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Last week, we told you about a rogue cow wandering in Florida for months. Police in Pembroke Pines asked the public for help capturing it. Apparently, it was known for moving violations and had some surprising fence-jumping skills. Well, here's an update. Police finally found the cow one night this week and managed to keep it in a fenced-in area until they could move it in the morning. They posted on Facebook, quote, "we wish the cow well on its future adventures." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.