Fresh Air Weekend: Octavia Spencer; Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'I Always, Always Fight': Octavia Spencer On Demanding More From Hollywood:Spencer plays businesswoman Madam C.J. Walker in a new Netflix series Self Made. Walker was born on a plantation in 1867 and built an empire selling hair and makeup products designed for black women.

Highly Watchable, Yet Lacking Spark: 'Little Fires Everywhere' Fails To Ignite:Hulu's new eight-part series uses the fraught encounter between two families — one well-off and white, one bohemian and black — to raise tricky questions about race and social class.

'This Is Why We Play': Amid Pandemic, Philadelphia Orchestra Livestreams Beethoven:The Philadelphia Orchestra has shuttered its doors in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin reflects on their final performance — streamed for people at home.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

