Woman Gives Birth To Baby Girl In Missouri Walmart

Published March 23, 2020 at 5:57 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you've been shopping for essentials, you know a certain aisle gets a lot of action. At a Missouri Walmart, a pregnant customer went into labor right there in the toilet paper aisle. Fortunately, plenty of people were around. A nearby nurse leapt into action. The store manager held up a sheet for privacy. The woman left the store on a gurney with a new baby girl, though it is not clear if she also managed to get some toilet paper. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.