Sunday Puzzle: Silent Anagrams

On-air challenge:I'm going to give you a word and an extra letter. Anagram everything into a new word ... in which the added letter is silent.

Example: MOW + B --> WOMB

1. GRIN + W

2. TOGS + H

3. FINE + K

4. TENS + C

5. HANS + G

6. BRIDE + S

7. NOMAD + L

8. DOTER + B

9. PEDLAR + O

10. SIMONE + T

11. RETINT + W

12. AIMING + E

13. NO SHAME + D

14. CHEAP MAN + G

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from my colleague Stan Newman, who's the crossword editor for Newsday. Many famous people's names contain three pairs of double letters, like Johnny Appleseed and the actress Jennifer Connelly. But there are two famous fiction writers — one male, one female — whose names have four pairs of double letters. The male writer is Tennessee Williams. Who is the popular female writer?

Challenge Answer: Colleen McCullough

Winner: Alex Szabo of Parma, Ohio.

This week's challenge: Here's an April Foolish puzzle from Raymond Nardo of Mineola, N.Y. Think of a world capital. Drop the third and fourth letters, and keeping the remaining letters in order you'll name a state. What state is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, April 2, at 3 p.m. ET.

