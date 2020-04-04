Fresh Air Weekend: Max Brooks On COVID-19 Preparedness; Playwright Terrence McNally

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'All Of This Panic Could Have Been Prevented': Author Max Brooks On COVID-19: Brooks became an expert on disaster preparedness — from pandemics to nuclear war — while researching his books, World War Z, Germ Warfare and the forthcoming Devolution.

Ella Fitzgerald And Louis Armstrong Go 'Cheek To Cheek' On A 4-Disc Set:Fitzgerald's warm, yet ultra-cool voice was at the opposite pole of jazz singing from Armstrong's gravelly growl. There's absolutely no reason their voices should blend so effortlessly — but they do.

'Fresh Air' Remembers Broadway Playwright Terrence McNally: McNally, who died March 24 due to complications related to COVID-19, won Tony awards for Love! Valour! Compassion!, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Ragtimeand Master Class. Originally broadcast June 1993.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

'All Of This Panic Could Have Been Prevented': Author Max Brooks On COVID-19

Ella Fitzgerald And Louis Armstrong Go 'Cheek To Cheek' On A New 4-Disc Set

'Fresh Air' Remembers Broadway Playwright Terrence McNally

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.