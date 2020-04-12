Sunday Puzzle: Easter Ladder

On-air challenge:Today I've brought a word ladder with sort of an Easter egg theme. The object is to convert CHICK to HATCH, changing one letter at a time, making a new word each step of the way. I'll give you clues for the steps. You tell me the words.

Starting with CHICK, change one letter in it to make ...

1. The sound of a camera. Then change one letter in that to make ...

2. A timepiece [etc.]

3. Unit of a city street

4. Opposite of white

5. Devoid of writing or marks

6. Long, flat piece of lumber

7. Carpenter's tool

8. Locale

9. Informal word of parting

10. A juicy fruit

11. Locale for a summer getaway

12. Seat for a pianist

13. Group, as of flowers

14. Drink served in a big bowl

15. Tiny amount, as of salt

16. Throw

17. What a pirate might have over one eye

18. What chicks do

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Bruce Campbell of Kansas City, Mo. Think of a well-known U.S. city. Its population is over a quarter of a million. Phonetically, the first syllable of the city's name plus the first syllable of the name of its state will sound like a well-known brand name. What is it?

Challenge Answer: Plano, Texas --> Playtex

Winner: Keith Nathan of Bozeman, Montana

This week's challenge: The challenge is to create the shortest possible word ladder connecting LARGE to SMALL, changing one letter at a time, making a common, uncapitalized word each step of the way. Here's the tricky part: Plurals and verbs formed by adding -s are not allowed.

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, April 16, at 3 p.m. ET.

