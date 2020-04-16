Italian Police Move Quickly Against Woman 'Walking' A Turtle

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. In Italy, a national lockdown means you need a justifiable excuse to go outside, like getting groceries or walking your dog. Walking your turtle is not on the list, a 60-year-old woman in Rome found out the hard way when she was caught outside her house, apparently, walking her pet turtle. A police spokesman was asked about the incident. He said the turtle was about the size of a pizza and wasn't wearing a leash. Unclear if leashing one's turtle is also part of Italian quarantine. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.