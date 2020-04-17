California Ghost Town Is The Perfect Example Of Social Distancing

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Brent Underwood bought a California ghost town a couple of years ago for over a million dollars. Normally, visitors take tours of Cerro Gordo, an old mining hub, but now it's just Mr. Underwood in his town with its haunted past. You can add to that a snowstorm that's lasted days and no running water. Underwood told The New York Post he has been hearing things at night. Maybe he's not alone.