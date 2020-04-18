PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now onto our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as they can. Each correct answer is now worth two points.

Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Adam has five. Negin has five. And Peter has six.

SAGAL: OK. Negin and Adam, you are tied. Negin, let's have you go first. Fill in the blank. On Wednesday, President Trump threatened to blank so he could make recess appointments without Senate approval.

NEGIN FARSAD: Go into recess.

SAGAL: I'm going to give it to you. He threatened to adjourn Congress.

FARSAD: Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, the White House asked Congress to extend data collection deadlines for the 2020 blank.

FARSAD: Census.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, Governor Cuomo ordered New Yorkers to blank when social distancing wasn't possible.

FARSAD: Wear a mask.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to a nonpartisan report, coronavirus relief packages will mostly benefit blanks.

FARSAD: Trump's family.

SAGAL: (Laughter) In the end, millionaires. But, you know, you're close. This week, Nevada announced it may offer unemployment benefits to professional blanks.

FARSAD: Comedians.

SAGAL: Professional gamblers.

ADAM FELBER: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Oh, dream on, Negin. On Tuesday, online giant blank fired two employees who were critical of warehouse working conditions.

FARSAD: Amazon.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, streaming video service Blank's stock hit a record high.

FARSAD: Netflix.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Baseball returned to Taiwan this week when the Rakuten Monkeys...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Played a game in front of an excited crowd of blank.

FARSAD: Trees.

SAGAL: No, they played in front of a crowd of...

PETER GROSZ: Monkeys.

SAGAL: ...Cardboard cutouts.

FARSAD: (Laughter).

SAGAL: The cutouts were all dressed in support of the Rakuten Monkeys baseball team with jerseys, t-shirts and hats. And to make sure everybody knew that the virus was still a concern, all of them also had face masks on. The players said it felt amazing to play in front of a crowd again even though the game did get off to a late start. It was probably a mistake to let one of the cardboard fans throw out the first pitch.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right, so, Bill, how did Negin do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Really well. She got five right, 10 more points, total of 15. In the lead.

SAGAL: All right, OK. Adam, you're up next. Fill in the blank. On Tuesday, President Trump announced he was suspending U.S. funding of the blank.

FELBER: World Health Organization.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Sunday, British Prime Minister blank was discharged from the hospital.

FELBER: Boris Johnson.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Barack Obama endorsed blank for president.

FELBER: Joe Biden.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, a new IMF report warned that the economy was headed towards the greatest downturn since the blank.

FELBER: Great Depression.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the Governor of Nairobi said he would be including blank in aid packages offered to residents there.

FELBER: Porn.

SAGAL: No, bottles of Hennessy Cognac. After being left out of the Congressional relief package, the blank warned it would be out of money by September.

FELBER: Postal Service.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, longtime "Jeopardy" host blank announced he was working on a memoir.

FELBER: Alex Trebek.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A woman in England who wanted to give herself...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...An at-home spray tan accidentally blanked.

FELBER: Oh, she tanned the word Adidas on her leg.

SAGAL: That's exactly right, Adam.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

FELBER: The woman was just looking for ways to pass the time during lockdown.

SAGAL: She applied the tanning lotion and then immediately put on a pair of leggings as you do. But when the fake tan had set, she discovered that she had a giant tan line on her leg that spelled out the word Adidas. The woman says she's embarrassed but thankful she didn't put on the leggings that say juicy on the butt.

Bill, how did Adam do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Well, Adam had seven right, for 14 points. He now has 19 points and the lead.

SAGAL: Great. So that means - how many does Peter need to win?

KURTIS: He needs seven.

SAGAL: All right, Peter. This is for the game. Fill in the blank. On Thursday, the White House announced that its rescue loan program for blanks was out of money.

GROSZ: Small businesses.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Sunday, Saudi Arabia, Russia and the U.S. agreed to cut blank production by 9 million barrels per day.

GROSZ: Pickles.

FARSAD: (Laughter).

GROSZ: No, oil.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, a judge canceled the permit for the blank pipeline.

GROSZ: Keystone.

SAGAL: Yes, Keystone XL.

GROSZ: Yay.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, the liberal challenger for a state Supreme Court seat in blank was declared the winner of the election.

GROSZ: Wisconsin.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Saying it's their contribution to the fight against coronavirus, a couple in Michigan blanked.

GROSZ: They made new hand sanitizer out of the moonshine in their shed.

SAGAL: They named their baby Sanitizer.

On Wednesday, Apple unveiled the newest version of the blank.

GROSZ: iPhone.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, Hank Steinbrenner, one of the owners of the New York blanks, passed away at the age of 63.

GROSZ: The New York Yankees.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a man in Michigan who thought he'd lost...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...His false teeth was relieved when he found them in blank.

GROSZ: His dog's mouth.

SAGAL: Exactly right, Peter.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

GROSZ: What? Really? You're kidding me.

SAGAL: You guessed that? You got it right. Man - the man had...

GROSZ: I was going to say his wife's mouth.

SAGAL: No, but then you switched. You're right.

GROSZ: But then I thought, too normal.

FELBER: There's video of it, isn't there?

SAGAL: Yes, the man set his teeth down on his kitchen table. When he returned, they were gone. He was nervous he'd lost them until his dog wandered to the room with a huge grin on its face. Shockingly, the little Yorkie had managed to get the teeth perfectly aligned, leaving him with a pearly white smile and a massive overbite.

GROSZ: Oh, my God.

FARSAD: (Laughter).

GROSZ: All right, so I have to look up the video of this.

SAGAL: It sounds amazing.

Bill, did Peter do well enough to win?

KURTIS: He did fantastic. He had seven right, for 14 more points, with a total of 20. He is our winner.

SAGAL: Congratulations, Peter.

GROSZ: Wow. Yay.

FARSAD: Congratulations.

FELBER: That's well-deserved.

FARSAD: I losed...

SAGAL: And you did it with the doggy dentures. That's what put you over the top.

GROSZ: That's right. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.