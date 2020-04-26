© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Sunday Puzzle: Can You Guess The Homophone?

By Will Shortz
Published April 26, 2020 at 6:55 AM CDT
On-air challenge:I'm going to read you some sentences. Each sentence ends in "_____ to _____." Put two homophones in the blanks to complete it.

Example: The bicycle salesman had an innovative new _____ to _____. --> PEDAL, PEDDLE

1. The thieves prowling around the Pittsburgh mill were looking for some _____ to _____.

2. To prepare the dough for the oven, the baker will first _____ to _____.

3. Since my foot surgery, my toes have gotten better, but I still have to wait for my _____ to _____.

4. To make some money, the illustrator for the old Disney film has a sample _____ to _____.

5. Seeing the physician's boat moving erratically, the Coast Guard ordered the _____ to _____.

6. Regulations may not allow you to speak, but you always have the _____ to _____.

Last week's challenge: The challenge came from listener Greg Lewis, of Columbus, Ind. Name part of the human body in seven letters. The first four letters, in order, spell a familiar boy's name. The second through fifth letters, in order, also spell a familiar boy's name. What body part is it?

Challenge Answer: Earlobe --> Earl, Arlo

Winner: Marc Badon of New Orleans

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Ben Bass of Chicago, who's now making cryptograms twice a week for The New York Times. Name a famous American landmark in 8 letters. The first 4 letters in order are the first 4 letters of the name of a famous person associated with this landmark. Who is it? Here's a hint: The famous person's name also has 8 letters.

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, April 30, at 3 p.m. ET.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
