Your No-Stress Playlist: K'Naan

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And finally today, we're going to turn to our no-stress playlist. We've been building a list of songs you've told us bring you calm during these anxious times. Today's pick comes from Twitter user Courtney Strickland (ph) This is K'Naan's "Take A Minute."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TAKE A MINUTE")

K'NAAN: (Singing) I'm just gonna (ph) take a minute and let it ride. I'm just gonna take a minute and let it breeze. I'm just gonna take a minute and let it ride. I'm just gonna take a minute and let it breeze. How did Mandela get the will to surpass the everyday when injustice had him caged and trapped in every way? How did Gandhi ever withstand the hunger strikes and all? Didn't do it to gain power or money, if I recall. It's to give. I guess I'll pass it on. Mother thinks it'll lift the stress of Babylon. Mother knows - my mother, she suffered blows. I don't know how we survived such violent episodes. I was so worried. It hurt to see you bleed. But as soon as you came out the hospital, you gave me sweets, yeah.

MARTIN: We've made a Spotify playlist of all your picks so far. You can find it by searching for hashtag #nostressplaylist - all one word - on Spotify. Please keep sending your choices, and we'll keep adding them to the list. If you've got a song that helps keep you calm during these stressful times, tweet us at @npratc and use the hashtag #nostressplaylist.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TAKE A MINUTE")

K'NAAN: (Singing) I'm just going to take a minute and let it breeze. All I can say is the worst is over now. We can serve the hard times. Divorce, it's over now. They try to keep us out, but they doors is open now. Akon is getting awards and covers now. This is K'naan. I'm still repping the S, coming out of... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.