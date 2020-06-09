© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Giant Panda Escapes His Pen At Zoo In Copenhagen

Published June 9, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Xing Er made a break for it the other day. The 7-year-old giant panda escaped his pen at a zoo in Copenhagen. The surveillance camera shows him crawling up this metal pole and skirting an electrical fence. Xing managed to roam the park, but zookeepers safely caught him before they opened up to the public. Now, really, who could blame a panda for trying to bust out? Aren't we all getting a little stir-crazy these days? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.