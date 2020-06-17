Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest To Be Held Without Audience Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Much will be different about the 4th of July this year. Americans observing social distancing would need to spread out or avoid big crowds. That's what Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs is doing. The company is still holding its annual Independence Day hot dog eating competition on Coney Island. But this year, the event goes on without spectators - just some competitive eaters wolfing down hot dogs in silence. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.