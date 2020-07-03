Major League Baseball Cancels 2020 All-Star Game Because Of Coronavirus

Major League Baseball is cancelling the 2020 All-Star game over concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and restricting on mass gatherings, the league says.

This year's Mid Summer Classic, planned for July 14, is the first All-Star Game cancelled since World War II. A week of fan activities around the the American and National League exhibition match-up — including the Home Run Derby — will also be put on hold this year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were set to host for the first time since 1980.

"Once it became clear we were unable to hold this year's All-Star festivities, we wanted to award the Dodgers with the next available All-Star Game, which is 2022," said baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr said in a statement.

Cancelling the All-Star game is the latest hit the league has taken since the pandemic began. In March, the league put a stop to spring training, just two weeks shy of what would have been opening day. Disagreements between the player's union and MLB over money and safety concerns further delayed the league's shortened 60-game season.

Late last month, both sides agreed to have opening day on July 23 or 24, with players resuming training at the beginning of the month.

MLB recently introduced new rules to stem the spread of the virus among players, including a ban on spitting by players during the game.

First played in 1933, the All-Star Game has a been an annual event, save for 1945 when wartime travel restrictions interfered.

The 2021 edition is set to be played in Atlanta at the Braves' Truist Park.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.