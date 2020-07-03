VIDEO: Frederick Douglass' Descendants Deliver His 'Fourth Of July' Speech

The U.S. celebrates this Independence Day amid nationwide protests and calls for systemic reforms. In this short film, five young descendants of Frederick Douglass read and respond to excerpts of his famous speech, "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?" which asks all Americans to consider the country's long history of denying equal rights to Black people.

A text version of the full speech is available here.

This video was inspired by Jennifer Crandall's documentary project "Whitman, Alabama." Visit.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.