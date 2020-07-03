YouTube Video Parodies Mask Debate With Hamilton-Themed Music

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO, "HAMILTON MASK-UP PARODY MEDLEY")

THE HOLDERNESS FAMILY: (Rapping) I am not throwing away this mask.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning I'm Noel King. "Hamilton" will be on Disney Plus this weekend. In time for the streaming release, The Holderness Family, who are known for their YouTube parodies, have made their own version, but they don't debate the Constitution.

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO, "HAMILTON MASK-UP PARODY MEDLEY")

THE HOLDERNESS FAMILY: (Rapping) We thought that the curve, it was flattening. But now it isn't and it's getting really saddening because a lot of people going out and partying.

KING: Their message - just agree, wear a tiny flippin' mask. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.