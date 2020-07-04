Wash Your Hands With Bill

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. And here's your host, wondering why his victory garden Cheerios plants aren't coming in, Peter Sagal.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill. So this week, we're looking back on how our show, which usually travels the country and tapes in front of live audiences, has coped with home confinement.

KURTIS: There's nothing sadder than groupies trying to throw their underwear at you via Zoom.

SAGAL: We did what we could to help with public health during the crisis, especially when it came to washing hands.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

KURTIS: Wash your hands with me, Bill Kurtis.

SAGAL: Everyone head to your sinks. Now we all know that hand-washing is most effective when you use soap and water for at least 20 seconds. So once again, as a public service for our listeners, we're going to wash our hands together while Bill Kurtis sings one of his favorite hand-washing songs. Hit it, Bill.

KURTIS: Turn on that water. (Singing) You are the washing queen, young and sweet, hands are super clean.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

KURTIS: (Singing) Washing queen, feel the beat from the tambourine. Oh, yeah. You can dance. You can jive, having the time of your life. Oh, see that girl, hands so clean. Digging the washing queen.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

PETER GROSZ: That is - you know what that is?

SAGAL: What is that, Peter?

GROSZ: That is a gift to every OCD person from now until the end of time...

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: ...Who will listen to that while they obsessively wash their hands. They will never stop.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.