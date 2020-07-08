Experts Argue To Make Smell Tests Another Part Of Routine COVID-19 Screenings

As several states start to reopen, fever checks have been widely used by workplaces, stores, airports, and restaurants to screen for COVID-19. But using thermometers to check people’s temperature isn’t a foolproof way to identify cases.

Since loss of smell is one of the earliest symptoms for many people, experts have raised the idea of using a smell test as part of the screenings.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to Sharon Begley, senior science writer for STAT, a health and medicine publication.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

