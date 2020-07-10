Moms Spread Joy In Community As 'Wine Fairies'

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Mystical creatures across the land have been caught leaving wine on people's doorsteps. Turns out it's actually a group of moms wanting to spread some joy. They call themselves the wine fairies. During lockdown, they created Facebook groups to collect addresses of wine lovers in their communities. They're decked out in wings and tutus. They ring doorbells, drop off gift baskets and run for cover to keep socially distant. Now, that's a game of ding-dong ditch I'll support. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.