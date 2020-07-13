Paris Takes Drive-In Theaters To The Next Level During Pandemic

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The other day, I saw a neighbor from a safe distance across the street, and she said, we just went to a drive-in movie. Drive-ins are coming back in the pandemic, and Paris is taking it to the next level. Friday is the premiere of a float-in theater. People can sit in boats on the Seine watching a floating big screen which will show a French comedy. Sounds romantic, but wait until someone tries skydiving theater. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.