Puzzle: Around The World Jumble

On-air challenge:I'm going to give you some words. For each one, change one letter to two new letters to name a country.

Example. Belle --> Belize

1. Fence

2. Grace

3. Brawl

4. No Say

5. Polar

6. Debark

7. Brunt

8. Mondo

9. Malaria

10. Panda (three different answers)

Last week's challenge: Fromlistener James Matthews, of Little Rock, Ark. Think of a six-letter word for something you might wear. Insert an "O" in the exact middle, and you'll get a phrase meaning "Not aware." What is it?

Challenge answer: Outfit --> Out of it

Winner:Flora Kupferman of San Francisco.

This week's challenge:From listener Dominick Talvacchio of Chicago. Think of a common two-word phrase for something you experience in a desert. Rearrange the letters to get a single word for something you should do in the desert as a result.

