Missing Sports During The Pandemic, Fans Try To Spy On The Action

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Now that pro baseball teams are playing but without crowds, fans want a glimpse. Some have tried to spy on the games from outside. Fans of auto racing in Poland took this to the next level. They rented 21 cranes and parked them outside the speedway in Lublin to get a view. They even lit flares as a way of showing support. They had the view from the cheap seats at the price of the seats in the front row. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.