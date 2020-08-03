© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Culprit In Germany Caught Stealing Over 100 Shoes

Published August 3, 2020 at 5:58 AM CDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. For weeks, residents of a Berlin suburb couldn't figure out who or what was stealing their shoes in the middle of the night. The culprit was finally caught in the act when someone saw a fox carrying away a pair of blue flip-flops in its mouth. According to Tagesspiegel newspaper, the fox was in possession of over 100 shoes. A picture of his stash shows sneakers, sandals, clogs and a surprising number of Crocs. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.