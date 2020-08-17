© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Bald Eagle In Michigan Destroys Wildlife Mapping Drone

Published August 17, 2020 at 6:03 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning I'm David Greene. Drama in Michigan's skies recently. It is eagle versus eagle. An actual bald eagle destroyed a wildlife mapping drone. The device belonged to the state's department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The agency's acronym is EGLE. They go by Eagle. And now they have a drone resting at the bottom of Lake Michigan after a real eagle ripped off a propeller. One state official said, quote, "Nature is a cruel and unforgiving mistress." You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.