German University Offering Scholarships For Doing Nothing

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A new research study is offering scholarships of up to 1,600 euros for nothing - specifically, for doing nothing. The University of Fine Arts in Hamburg is offering so-called idleness grants for participants committed to active inactivity. Interested applicants should consider what they shouldn't do and why they are the right person to not do it. House pets and mossy stones are currently ineligible. I'm still eligible, right? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.