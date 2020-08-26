Sotheby's Hosts Its First Hip-Hop Auction Next Month

(SOUNDBITE OF THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G. SONG, "HYPNOTIZE")

Good morning. I'm David Greene. For the first time ever, Sotheby's is going to be hosting a hip-hop auction. Two of the biggest items next month include Biggie Smalls' signed crown from his "King Of New York" photo shoot, which was his last ever, and 22 love letters written by Tupac Shakur to his childhood sweetheart. A portion of the proceeds here are going to go to a Brooklyn-based nonprofit that provides DJ and music production workshops for low-income youth. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.