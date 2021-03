Thousands of people descended on Washington, D.C. yesterday for the March on Washigton demanding racial equality and criminal justice reform.

Here are some scenes as captured by photographers Dee Dwyer, André Chung and Tyrone Turner.

/ Dee Dwyer/DCist for NPR / People demonstrate at the march.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Julian Mack from Toledo, OH sings a song about loving being Black at the Martin Luther King Jr. monument. He is a candidate for city council in Toledo.

/ André Chung for NPR / Wesley Smith with BLMIVINC in Imperial, CA, braids his daughter's hair. Her name is Amanda Smith, 19.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / From left, sisters Xji-Anne Hudson, Tsa-Qhura Hudson and Jasmine Rivera came from Albany, NY, to participate in the March.

/ Dee Dwyer/DCist for NPR / Attendees of the march try to cool off with fans.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / The view from the Lincoln Memorial looking out over the thousands of people who attended the March.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Poetry Pool of Baltimore, MD, holds a flag as she stands in the reflecting pool. She walked to Washington, D.C. from Baltimore with 10 people from her organization A.A.D. It took them 2 days.

/ André Chung for NPR / Kalu Abosi, left, and Josh Cobb, both of St. Paul, Minn., listen to the program.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Thousands of people marched from the Lincoln Memorial to the Martin Luther King Jr. monument. .

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Left, Kaitlin Bryant is Miss Black Alabama International Ambassador 2020- 23-years-old. Right, Bryhana Johnson is Miss Black Tennessee International Ambassador 2020, 26-years-old.