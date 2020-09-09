Jelly Belly Founder David Klein Offers Candy Factory As A Prize

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you read "Charlie And The Chocolate Factory" or saw one of the movies inspired by it, you know this story. A candymaker is giving away his factory, but first you have to find a golden ticket. The Willy Wonka in this real-life tale is David Klein, one of the inventors of Jelly Belly. He's charging $49.99 to join a nationwide treasure hunt. The winner gets a real factory, although Oompa Loompas are not included. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.