Alligator Pool Floatie Surprises Florida Couple

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Florida couple found a huge alligator in their storage shed, so they called 911. A sheriff's deputy responded and found something a bit less threatening than it seemed. It was a pool floaty, an impressively realistic one. The sheriff's deputy wrangled that popped-up predator but felt a little deflated. And the Polk County Sheriff's Office later tweeted, tune in next time when he wrestles a pool noodle. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.