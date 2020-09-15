'Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Mansion Is Available To Rent On Airbnb

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Craving meals on a silver platter and lounging poolside? Lucky you, the freshest Los Angeles mansion around could be yours - for five nights, anyway. "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" mansion is available on Airbnb. Will Smith posted about the offer on his Instagram page. The show used only exterior shots of the manor, with its iconic columns and stately driveway where Smith's cab pulled up 30 years ago. Remember? The license plate said fresh, and it had dice the mirror. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.