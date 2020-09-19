Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next thing we find in outer space? P.J. O'Rourke.

PJ O'ROURKE: I don't know, Peter. But if it's over 60 years old, AARP will find it.

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: My black-and-red short sock.

SAGAL: (Laughter) And Hari Kondabolu.

HARI KONDABOLU: The remains of Jimmy Hoffa.

BILL KURTIS: Well, if that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME. You bet that.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to P.J. O'Rourke, Paula Poundstone and Hari Kondabolu. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.