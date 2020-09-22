Indianapolis Colts Linebacker Accidently Gives Away His Wedding Ring

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of a personal foul. Football player Darius Leonard gave away his wedding ring Sunday. It was an accident. The Indianapolis Colts linebacker gave his gloves to a lucky fan at Lucas Oil Stadium. Then the fan realized the ring was inside. Social media, blamed for making so many problems worse, this time was a force for good. The fan posted about Leonard's mistake, and Leonard replied, I need that. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.