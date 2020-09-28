'South Park' Residents Cheer On Broncos From Stadium Seats

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Sports leagues around the world have been coming up with creative ways to fill empty seats during this pandemic. In Denver, you could've mistaken the stadium for "South Park." Residents from the fictional cartoon town packed the seats to watch the Broncos play Tampa Bay yesterday. The show's creators went to college in Colorado. They are huge Broncos fans. The Buccaneers won, though. Every single cardboard cut-out did wear a mask, even Kenny.

