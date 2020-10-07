Firefighters Called To Rescue Cat In Sealed Metal Donation Bin

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A man in London freaked out when he dropped some clothes into a sealed donation bin and heard a cat meowing. Alan McElligott called authorities. Then he ran out and got some cat food in case the cat had been in there for a few days. When firefighters and police arrived, they cracked open the metal box and found a battery-operated stuffed toy. The FurReal Friends cat toy is clearly pretty fur-realistic (ph).