Wisconsin Health Official Says Her State Is A 'Dangerous Place' As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Wisconsin’s Health Services Secretary called Wisconsin a “dangerous place” as a surge in COVID-19 cases continues. On Wednesday, the state reported more than 2,300 new cases and 16 deaths. That’s up from 870 daily cases a month ago.

Among the state’s responses is a plan to open a field hospital next week at the state fairgrounds outside Milwaukee. Host Tonya Mosley talks to Nasia Safdar, the head of Infection Control at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

